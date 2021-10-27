Revelation 10:1 A mighty Angel clothed with a Cloud with a Rainbow upon his head

Prophet Daniel saw in a Vision someone like "the son of man" with the Clouds who was brought to the Throne of God.Daniel 7:13I saw in the night visions, and, behold, one like the Son of man came with the clouds of heaven, and came to the Ancient of days, and they brought him near before him.14 And there was given him dominion, and glory, and a kingdom, that all people, nations, and languages, should serve him: his dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his kingdom that which shall not be destroyed.In the Gospel, Jesus Christ often referred to himself as "the son of man", to divulge to whosoever could understand that he is the One that was spoken of in the Book of Daniel.In the Book of Revelation, amazingly the Apostle John had the same vision as Daniel. In Daniel Christ was described as "the son of man", in the Chapter 12 of the Book of Revelation he is called a "man child" which actually is a direct reference to the Words of Prophet Daniel: "the son of man".Revelation 12: ... and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.5 And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne.In Revelation we can also read that the so called "Man Child" or "the Son of Man" after his ascension to the Throne of God is coming back with the Clouds:Revelation 1:7Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.Please note that in Revelation 14 the "man child" is directly called "the son of man" who sat on the Cloud.Revelation 14:14And I looked, and behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man, having on his head a golden crown, and in his hand a sharp sickle.An extremely important Revelation is given to the Apostle John, Jesus Christ is the Angel clothed with the Cloud. He is holding the book from which he had opened the seven seals and he roared like the Lion of the Tribe of Judah.Revelation 10:1And I saw another mighty angel come down from heaven, clothed with a cloud: and a rainbow was upon his head, and his face was as it were the sun, and his feet as pillars of fire:2 And he had in his hand a little book open: and he set his right foot upon the sea, and his left foot on the earth,3 And cried with a loud voice, as when a lion roareth: and when he had cried, seven thunders uttered their voices.When the Book of Exodus is carefully read we discover that the Pillar of Cloud by day and Fire by Night was actually "the angel of the Lord". This angel was visually seen by the Tribes of Israel as a Pillar of Cloud and he spoke face to face with Moses.Exodus 14:19And the angel of God, which went before the camp of Israel, removed and went behind them; and the pillar of the cloud went from before their face, and stood behind them...Now comes the most controversial part of this Study, Apostle Paul wrote that the Angel clothed with the Cloud who lead the Children of Israel in Exodus was Christ:1 Corinthians 101 Moreover, brethren, I would not that ye should be ignorant, how that all our fathers were under the cloud, and all passed through the sea;2 And were all baptized unto Moses in the cloud and in the sea;3 And did all eat the same spiritual meat;4 And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ.Exodus 13:21And the Lord went before them by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light; to go by day and night:Exodus 13:22He took not away the pillar of the cloud by day, nor the pillar of fire by night, from before the people.Exodus 14:24And it came to pass, that in the morning watch the Lord looked unto the host of the Egyptians through the pillar of fire and of the cloud, and troubled the host of the Egyptians,Numbers 14:14And they will tell it to the inhabitants of this land: for they have heard that thou Lord art among this people, that thou Lord art seen face to face, and that thy cloud standeth over them, and that thou goest before them, by day time in a pillar of a cloud, and in a pillar of fire by night.Nehemiah 9:12Moreover thou leddest them in the day by a cloudy pillar; and in the night by a pillar of fire, to give them light in the way wherein they should go.Nehemiah 9:19Yet thou in thy manifold mercies forsookest them not in the wilderness: the pillar of the cloud departed not from them by day, to lead them in the way; neither the pillar of fire by night, to shew them light, and the way wherein they should go.Make sure to read:The most hidden Secrets of the Bible