CHAPTER 5.2 THE RECOVERY

This chapter describes the remarkable recovery of Germany during the first 5 years of Hitlers rule and the setup for the start of the war. The Rothschilds ultimate revenge.
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid