Gulyaipole’s Fate Sealed, Russian Command Shifts Focus To Slavyansk Breakthrough

Systematic Russian missile and drone strikes continue against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Energy, all Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their electricity generation. The plants themselves are at increased risk of radiation and are therefore not being targeted.

On December 23, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army officially acknowledged the loss of Seversk. The retreat is allegedly justified by regrouping in more advantageous positions.

Meanwhile, south of the city, the Russian army is stepping up its offensive. A significant area in the Svyato-Pokrovskoye region has been captured.

The front line in the Slavyansk area is growing more dynamic every day. Russian assault groups have achieved a significant tactical victory. They launched a strike from the Chasov Yar area toward Verolyubovka. The groups gained a foothold on the eastern outskirts of the settlement.

This section of the front line is the most heavily fortified. An offensive here poses significant risks to Russian army personnel. However, if they are successful, they will cut off the main supply line to Konstantinovka. This would lead to the city’s rapid fall.

According to reports from December 24, Russian assault groups infiltrated the eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka. The experience of taking Seversk demonstrates the effectiveness of small, autonomous groups.

The situation for the Ukrainian command is deteriorating on the northern flank of the front line near Gulyaipole with each passing day. Despite powerful counterattacks, Russian troops seized control of Andriivka on December 23. The Ukrainian army’s last line of weak fortifications runs directly behind the settlement.

If Russian troops breach it, they will find themselves in open terrain and will be able to advance in any direction. The town of Pokrovskoye, the largest settlement in the area, may be threatened in the coming days.

An attack from the southwest also appears preferable to the Russian command. In this case, the rear of the entire Ukrainian group defending positions along the Gaichur River would be exposed.

The situation for the Ukrainian army in the city itself also does not look optimistic. Objective monitoring indicates that Russian units have tight control over the central and eastern parts of the city. The Russian army has also gained a foothold in the northern suburbs. Most of Gulyaipole is in a gray zone.

Judging by the current dynamics on the front lines, it seems that the Russian army is trying to stay one step ahead. The outcome of the battle for Gulyaipole is already a foregone conclusion, which explains the increased activity in the Slavyansk area.

