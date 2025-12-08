HISTORIC BANK CLOSURES! - 7000 Banks To Close By Early 2026 As Old System Collapses

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the expected closure of over 7000 banks in the UK by early 2026 as we also see mass branch closures in the United States.





On top of countless bank branches closing which seems to signal the move to completely digital banking, Sainsbury's Bank is closing entirely as it is acquired by NatWest. This also points to mass consolidation of banks which signals greater monopolies to come.





In November at the beginning of the month we also saw branches from 5 major banks closing down for good as well.





Bank cash to deposit ratios are shockingly low. Much of the time, less than 1% of deposits are actually covered with cash. Derivative exposures are massive. On top of this all, 63 central banks signed on to Basel 3 "bail-ins." Why would they do this if not to utilize this policy? This means, your money is gone.





The FDIC is itself bankrupt. People need to understand that keeping their money in a bank is simply dangerous.





We are not in normal times.





With growing inflation and an obvious shift into a digital system with CBDCs being launched everywhere, now isn't the time to sit on your hands. Don't have fear, have peace of mind.





