X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Globalization Is Ending, The [CB] Will Follow, Trump Was Right Again

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Globalization Is Ending, The [CB] Will Follow, Trump Was Right Again
The economic narrative is falling apart, the people are not buying what they are selling. Globalism is coming to an end, they [CB] will try to push the CBDC but this will fail. Trump was right again.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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