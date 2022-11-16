Trying the New Redcon1 Energy Drinks | Redcon1 Energy Drink Taste Test & Review

These days we're seeing more and more supplement brands and traditional sports nutrition brands rolling out energy drinks. Repp Sports rolled out their RAZE Energy Drinks and they were such a hit REPP Sports is transitioning their entire brand over to the RAZE Brand. More recently 1st Phorm rolled out their own energy drink. Well a while back Redcon1 began teasing out the idea of an energy drink and in recent months they rolled out a new website for the drink. Well the drink dropped the other day, we managed to get our hands on a sample pack and decided to give them a try. Checkout our review and taste test. These drinks pack 200mg of Natural Caffeine along with Nootropics for enhanced focus. The drinks have a great taste, are not overly syrupy or sweet and come in a variety of tasty flavors. Overall we were huge fans. Have you tried the new Redcon1 Energy Drinks? If so drop us a comment and let us know what you thought of them!

