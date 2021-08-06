Jesus honored women. Paul's crimes. The unwritten laws of the devil in Paul's monstrosity: misogyny, feminization of men, modesty, shunning

You need Greek philosophy to understand Jesus' words, that alone proves the truth.



I have stayed silent for 12 years and since last year there is a force in me that has made me do these videos. My mom has the prophetic spirit (also speaking in tongues) and Jesus told me "my daughter -my name- I am the one who has appointed you this task, do not fear". I had everybody against me for years even my own mother at first till she realized what is going on in this world and she was able to see that it matters for Jesus that people know the truth that Jesus was Greek and Christianity has been stolen and corrupted since Paul took over. The corruption was gradual and people like St Augustine contributed in the destruction of Greek Christian manuscripts and the falsification of the Greek scriptures.

Jesus came, you do not need the Tanakh. The best thing you can do is stop reading the Tanakh ("old testament") because you do not know what youre reading. It is the book of the Jews as Henry Ford said and unless you know Kabbala (black magic) you will not see the occultism in there, aside from the fact that it is 90% the devil speaking there, even Isaiah has been falsified.

The counterfeit Christianity of Paul is another Judaic religion crafted in such a way to be absorbed by Judaism which has already been done in the US, and later by Islam, using Paul's passive doctrine of "love" and taking advantage of their similarities: Tznius(modesty) and condemnation/shunning.



I will soon make a short video explaining again the John 1:1, 1-2 since some people cannot understand all the Greek stuff in the slides video on that.