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ALL QUACKED UP⚕️💊
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113 views • June 01, 2022
Aug 15, 2016
A doctor who prescribed cross-sex hormones to a twelve-year-old child says she's in no doubt it was the right thing to do.
Former GP Helen Webberley, who now runs a private online gender clinic, says she's already advised more than 2000 adult patients in the space of just 18 months - claiming many were frustrated by delays with NHS services.
But Dr Webberley says the reception she's received from some parts of the profession hasn't been entirely welcoming.
Comment: Are you going to be doing a piece on her being found guilty today, or maybe one about her moving to Spain to dodge the medical regs here?
Response: She wasn't found guilty, she had restrictions placed on her practice and prescribing in order to further investigate the claims made by patients. She has gone to a fitness to practice hearing just last couple of months actually and it was found that while she was still perfectly capable of prescribing and being allowed to (not guilty) she would still be investigated. She's doing well in persisting to carry on running a successful online clinic all the while tending to what I can only describe as quite stressful and potentially damaging long drawn out claims. It would be great for the roles to be reversed on her practice and put a focus on how we can go about improving the NHS so that wait times are not surplus of 3 years.
Read more here: https://stormer-daily.rw/uk-doctor-loses-license-for-prescribing-puberty-blockers-for-9-year-old-after-10-minute-skype-session/
A doctor who prescribed cross-sex hormones to a twelve-year-old child says she's in no doubt it was the right thing to do.
Former GP Helen Webberley, who now runs a private online gender clinic, says she's already advised more than 2000 adult patients in the space of just 18 months - claiming many were frustrated by delays with NHS services.
But Dr Webberley says the reception she's received from some parts of the profession hasn't been entirely welcoming.
Comment: Are you going to be doing a piece on her being found guilty today, or maybe one about her moving to Spain to dodge the medical regs here?
Response: She wasn't found guilty, she had restrictions placed on her practice and prescribing in order to further investigate the claims made by patients. She has gone to a fitness to practice hearing just last couple of months actually and it was found that while she was still perfectly capable of prescribing and being allowed to (not guilty) she would still be investigated. She's doing well in persisting to carry on running a successful online clinic all the while tending to what I can only describe as quite stressful and potentially damaging long drawn out claims. It would be great for the roles to be reversed on her practice and put a focus on how we can go about improving the NHS so that wait times are not surplus of 3 years.
Read more here: https://stormer-daily.rw/uk-doctor-loses-license-for-prescribing-puberty-blockers-for-9-year-old-after-10-minute-skype-session/
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