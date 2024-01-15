Prepper News 15th January 2024 - Ukraine and Russia Conflict

In this report we focus on the Ukraine and Russian conflict that is still raging.





Links and times for the articles featured:





00:00 - 00:12 - Intro

00:13 - 01:19 - 1-ARAT for M1 Abrams - https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2024/01/14/ukrainians-put-arat-protection-on-the-m1a1-abrams-side-hulls/

01:20 - 02:25 - 2-Peace talks - https://www.euronews.com/2024/01/15/more-countries-join-talks-on-ukraine-peace-formula-but-china-is-missing

02:26 - 04:07 - 3-Potential Russia-NATO War - https://www.kyivpost.com/post/26743

04:08 - 05:55 - 4-A-50 Plane downed - https://mil.in.ua/en/news/russians-lost-an-a-50-airborne-early-warning-and-control-aircraft/

05:56 - 07:15 - 5-Day 691 of Ukraine War - https://www.novinite.com/articles/223565/Day+691+of+the+Invasion+of+Ukraine%3A+Russia+Will+Go+On+The+Offensive+In+The+Coming+Weeks

07:16 - 08:45 - 6-NATO Braces for War - https://english.nv.ua/nation/nato-braces-for-war-with-russia-in-2024-german-defense-document-reveals-bild-report-50384089.html

08:46 - 10:38 - 7-Finland exporting components to Russia - https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/01/15/7437251/

10:39 - 12:57 - 8-EU Dependent on Russia for Food - https://brusselssignal.eu/2024/01/eu-more-food-dependent-on-russia-than-before-ukraine-war/

12:58 - 13:08 - Outro





Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper

--------------------------

SOCIAL MEDIA

--------------------------

Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper

FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/

Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper

Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper

MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@geordieprepper

--------------------------

AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*

If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon and mirasafety, please bookmark the following links when shopping.

Amazon Affiliate Link - https://amzn.to/2CLBScx

Mira Safety Affiliate Link - https://bit.ly/47A1JBY

--------------------------

Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/

--------------------------

SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY

If you wish to support my channel, you can use these options:

Buy me a Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/geordieprepper

StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip

Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper

--------------------------

PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS

--------------------------

Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q

Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw

--------------------------

Disclaimers:

1.All articles featured retain their rights of their owner, the opinions and accuracy of the articles is the responsibility of the owner(s) Geordie Prepper can not be held responsible for their accuracy or validity, they are broadcasted for reference and entertainment purposes only.

2.Any opinions made in commentary are those of Geordie Prepper.

3.Some artwork is co-created with online image creation tools which allow for commercial use. These creations are Copyright of Geordie Prepper Productions.

4.Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.