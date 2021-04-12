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Kimmy doet een kerkhof.
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793 views • April 12, 2021
Dikke Kimmy is weer een dagje weg, in plaats van een uitje met haar dochter naar een teststraat hobbelt het nu over een begraafplaats en natuurlijk heeft ze weer iemand gezien die zei dat het niet drukker was dan normaal gesproken.
Misschien een goed plan om eens te gaan kijken op een sportschool Kimmy? Kan je gelijk je overtollige kilootjes wegwerken.
Misschien een goed plan om eens te gaan kijken op een sportschool Kimmy? Kan je gelijk je overtollige kilootjes wegwerken.
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