Buckets of Hope. Not literal buckets of hope; just figurative.



God gave us the outline and we color in the picture: all in a manner of speaking (speaking also implies that we are thinking, if you are reading all of this then you serve as evidence of thinking). The sign of His coming and the end of the age: there will be deception upon you! And me too, but I am recovering. Do your best to not be deceived: seek ye first the kingdom of God (just imagine that stereotypical preacher saying that line, shouting it at you, and remember that it's not me: the guy writing this, I'm totally different from that).





Test all things (reading and thinking ahead, conceptualizing options and possible outcomes), hold fast to that which is good and abstain from every evil thing. In other words, know the difference; which is also what god calls us to be: different.

And as with Joseph and his brothers: what they mean for evil, God shall mean for good. What the occult means for evil, God shall mean for good (makes me to think of the internet).