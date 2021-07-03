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Conversations On The Fringe Lindsey Scharmyn Astral Realms & Dream Walking
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Guest: Lindsey Scharmyn
www.rogueways.org
www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays

Lindsey is an experiencer of other realms via astral travel, dreamwalking, visions, and interaction with other-dimensional entities. A Christian-Shaman fusion and a spiritual guide and teacher for others, she performs cleansings, blessings, spiritual reclamation, and offers teachings and tarot. Her tarot journey included a severe entity attachment that required removal via soul retrieval ceremony. Many shamanic encounters of a profound nature, as well as synchro-mystic travels through life, leading her to her purpose.



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