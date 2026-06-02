BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Iran Heist: How Trump, BlackRock, and the Military-Industrial Complex Are Partnering to Rob You Blind
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
910 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • Today

In the last 90 days, the narrative that an Iran/US 'peace deal' is 'close to being signed' has been run a staggering 161 times. If a realtor told you "we're close to a deal" regarding your house for 90 days straight, running that same line 161 times, you would have fired them. You would realize you are being played. People fall for this because of the Religion of Government. This is the most dangerous cult in human history, and it has billions of adherents. "Government" comes from the Latin gubernare, which means "to control," and mens or mente, which means "mind." Government literally means "Mind Control."


Masterclass on Apocalypse:

https://anarchapulco.com/ncsapocalypse/

Anarchopulco | Anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://TZLA.club


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2059379220447441199


Masterclass on Apocalypse:

https://anarchapulco.com/ncsapocalypse/


TaxPayers 300 Billion:

https://x.com/alifarhat79/status/2060701789096136859

Iran Strikes Kuwait

https://x.com/IRGC_IRAN_News/status/2061460669883728349


Panamanian Ship Struck:

https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/2061449261305172311?s=20

Margin Debt:

https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2061145688314966374


Klaus:

https://x.com/PeakFinInv/status/2061463059000869370


Kids 1982:

https://x.com/PoisonDeathShot/status/2060866715106308156


Congo Clip:

https://x.com/Brianpaul2l30/status/2060746442398892034


So Live Your Life:

https://youtu.be/QageNN-V8rY


Tyre being Destroyed:

https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2061099150259736873


Blue Origin: https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/2060755866467594320


Space X IPO

https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2060885495136018776


Keywords
iranhormuzblackrock
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Weapon or the Food: Gaza&#8217;s Impossible Choice Between Disarmament and Survival

The Weapon or the Food: Gaza’s Impossible Choice Between Disarmament and Survival

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. deported tens of thousands to nations it deems too dangerous to visit, data shows

U.S. deported tens of thousands to nations it deems too dangerous to visit, data shows

Douglas Harrington
Israeli Knesset Votes to Dissolve Amid Political Crisis Linked to War Failures

Israeli Knesset Votes to Dissolve Amid Political Crisis Linked to War Failures

Edison Reed
EU Considers Limiting Veto Powers for Future Member States Amid Enlargement Push

EU Considers Limiting Veto Powers for Future Member States Amid Enlargement Push

Garrison Vance
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy