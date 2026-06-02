The Great Iran Heist: How Trump, BlackRock, and the Military-Industrial Complex Are Partnering to Rob You Blind

In the last 90 days, the narrative that an Iran/US 'peace deal' is 'close to being signed' has been run a staggering 161 times. If a realtor told you "we're close to a deal" regarding your house for 90 days straight, running that same line 161 times, you would have fired them. You would realize you are being played. People fall for this because of the Religion of Government. This is the most dangerous cult in human history, and it has billions of adherents. "Government" comes from the Latin gubernare, which means "to control," and mens or mente, which means "mind." Government literally means "Mind Control."





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https://anarchapulco.com/ncsapocalypse/

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2059379220447441199





Masterclass on Apocalypse:

https://anarchapulco.com/ncsapocalypse/





TaxPayers 300 Billion:

https://x.com/alifarhat79/status/2060701789096136859

Iran Strikes Kuwait

https://x.com/IRGC_IRAN_News/status/2061460669883728349





Panamanian Ship Struck:

https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/2061449261305172311?s=20

Margin Debt:

https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2061145688314966374





Klaus:

https://x.com/PeakFinInv/status/2061463059000869370





Kids 1982:

https://x.com/PoisonDeathShot/status/2060866715106308156





Congo Clip:

https://x.com/Brianpaul2l30/status/2060746442398892034





So Live Your Life:

https://youtu.be/QageNN-V8rY





Tyre being Destroyed:

https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2061099150259736873





Blue Origin: https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/2060755866467594320





Space X IPO

https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2060885495136018776



