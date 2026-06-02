The Great Iran Heist: How Trump, BlackRock, and the Military-Industrial Complex Are Partnering to Rob You Blind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the last 90 days, the narrative that an Iran/US 'peace deal' is 'close to being signed' has been run a staggering 161 times. If a realtor told you "we're close to a deal" regarding your house for 90 days straight, running that same line 161 times, you would have fired them. You would realize you are being played. People fall for this because of the Religion of Government. This is the most dangerous cult in human history, and it has billions of adherents. "Government" comes from the Latin gubernare, which means "to control," and mens or mente, which means "mind." Government literally means "Mind Control."
Masterclass on Apocalypse:
https://anarchapulco.com/ncsapocalypse/
Anarchopulco | Anarchapulco.com
TZLA | https://TZLA.club
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2059379220447441199
Masterclass on Apocalypse:
https://anarchapulco.com/ncsapocalypse/
TaxPayers 300 Billion:
https://x.com/alifarhat79/status/2060701789096136859
Iran Strikes Kuwait
https://x.com/IRGC_IRAN_News/status/2061460669883728349
Panamanian Ship Struck:
https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/2061449261305172311?s=20
Margin Debt:
https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2061145688314966374
Klaus:
https://x.com/PeakFinInv/status/2061463059000869370
Kids 1982:
https://x.com/PoisonDeathShot/status/2060866715106308156
Congo Clip:
https://x.com/Brianpaul2l30/status/2060746442398892034
So Live Your Life:
Tyre being Destroyed:
https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2061099150259736873
Blue Origin: https://x.com/911Revisionist/status/2060755866467594320
Space X IPO
https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2060885495136018776