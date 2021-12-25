VAXXED II - The People's Truth

Starting with VAXXED's initial release at the Angelika, parents of vaccine-injured children have tearfully approached its producer, Polly Tommey, whose story and son Billy are featured in the film. They longed to tell their own heartrending stories to a sympathetic ear. They include parents who are being called "crazy" by their pediatricians for daring to link their children's unusual symptoms to recent vaccine injections they received. They include parents whose doctors view their vaccine-injured child as an obligatory one-in-a-million sacrificial lamb for herd immunity. They include parents who for months, if not years, have felt alone, censored, bullied, terrified, trapped in their cells of silence. Finally, these parents have somewhere to go, someone to talk to, someone who understands them and embraces them.



Recognizing that censorship of this already-marginalized community would only worsen, Tommey instinctively took out her cell phone as these parents stood in line to see VAXXED. She began to live-stream their simple but powerful words as they spoke of being daily eyewitnesses to their children's sudden or slow deterioration—and, not infrequently, to their death.