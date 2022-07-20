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Oreo dessert in 5 minutes! Only 3 ingredients! No baking and no gelatin! Just 3 ingredients and a delicious Oreo dessert is ready! A quick Oreo cake with tea for dessert! Delicious and sweet gelatin-free dessert in 5 minutes! Delicious dessert in 15 minutes for kids! Very tasty and also without baking! Creamy dessert is easy and delicious! ► Recipe and ingredients: Oreo biscuits 190 g (20-25 pieces) grind 40 g melted butter (1.42 oz) 2/3 biscuits 240 ml cream 33-36% (1 cup ) beat until soft Put in fridge for 3-4 hours. Enjoy your meal! Rate the video! This is good and important for the development of the channel! WRITE A COMMENT or put a smiley face. I will be very happy! Sign up and subscribe to my channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA3M... can you feel it already ▶️ Turn on your ringtone to stay up to date with new videos! Thanks for the nice comments! Cook with love! #herzhaftes_essen #recipe #dessert #oreo