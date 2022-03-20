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What Critical Race Theory Got Right, Got Wrong And How To Upgrade CRT 2.0. to 3.0
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10 views • March 20, 2022
What if all of mankind’s problems stem from race? What if mankind is a racialized species and that different races do not just hate each other they are naturally incompatible? What if a race war could not be avoided and that indeed the growing problems are just the beginning? The races are starting to identify each other and realize there is a deep and irreconcilable division between them? But what if there are only two races and neither has anything to do with skin color? What then? In this discussion Apriorian looks at CRT as a valid way of critiquing history but a flawed way of identifying the groups involved.
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