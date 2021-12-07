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THERE IS A LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID‼️
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37 views • December 07, 2021
"THE DANGER📛OF
SMART💻CITIES"
🔊THE 5G SMART GRID IS THE NEW WORLD ORDER📢
⚠️Here is what to expect from the smart cities they have planned for you and your family‼️
⚠️THE #5G SYSTEM HAS BEEN ACTIVATED NOW‼️
AS YOU SEE MANY ATHLETES AROUND THE WORLD ARE DYING
IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS‼️
ALL MAJOR STADIUMS ARE EQUIPPED WITH 5G‼️
THERE IS A LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID‼️
SMART💻CITIES"
🔊THE 5G SMART GRID IS THE NEW WORLD ORDER📢
⚠️Here is what to expect from the smart cities they have planned for you and your family‼️
⚠️THE #5G SYSTEM HAS BEEN ACTIVATED NOW‼️
AS YOU SEE MANY ATHLETES AROUND THE WORLD ARE DYING
IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS‼️
ALL MAJOR STADIUMS ARE EQUIPPED WITH 5G‼️
THERE IS A LINK BETWEEN 5G AND COVID‼️
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