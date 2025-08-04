Trump doesn’t have even a basic grasp of economics - Jeffrey Sachs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sachs: Trump doesn’t have even a basic grasp of economics
Donald Trump’s complaints about the US running a trade deficit with other countries are akin to the complaints of a shopper who ran up a large credit card debt and claims that stores ripped him off by selling him so much stuff, says famous economist Jeffrey Sachs.
💬 “The trade deficit does not represent at all trade policies – it represents spending relative to production or earnings. We call that an identity. I teach it in the second day of my course in international monetary economics. Trump never made it to the second day,” Sachs remarks.
Adding:
Trump's tariff tantrum could backfire BIG TIME
SL Kanthan notes that one-third of US coffee comes from Brazil, yet Trump wants a 50% tariff just because Lula dared say he's not the "emperor of the world.”
🫘 Meanwhile, China welcomes Brazilian coffee with open arms. Shanghai alone boasts 10,000 coffee shops, including the world’s largest Starbucks.
☕️Trump's ego might just make your morning coffee cost twice as much.