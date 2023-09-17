Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Yom Teruah
channel image
Heart of the Tribe
89 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Trumpets 2023 Biblical Name is Yom Teruah Yom =Day Teruah = Blowing Leviticus 23:23-25 And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying, Speak unto the children of Israel, saying, In the seventh month, in the first day of the month, shall ye have a sabbath, a memorial of blowing of trumpets, an holy convocation. Ye shall do no servile work therein: but ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto the Lord. Names Themes Hebrew Idioms 1. Teshuva – repentance 2. Rosh Hashana – head of the year, Jewish New Year, Birthday of the world, Adam and Eve created. 3. Yom Teruah – The day of Awakening Blast, the Feast of Trumpets 4. Yom HaDin – Day of Judgement 5. Ha Malech - the coronation day of the Messiah 6. Yom HaZikkaron – The day of remembrance or a memorial day 7. The Time of Jacobs Trouble – birthpangs of the Messiah 8. The opening of the Gates 9. Kiddushin/Nesu'in – the wedding ceremony 10. The resurrection of the dead. 11. The Last Trump – Shofar 12. Yom Hakaseh – The hidden day In this presentation we will take a look at the above themes. For a full written copy of the presentation please go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartoft... A few articles I would recommend for a good study on understanding when the feasts occur and calculating biblical times are: https://www.cepher.net/blog.aspx?post... https://www.cepher.net/blog.aspx?post... If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe Some of my videos are only available on Brighteon. The channel link is: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/he... To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Keywords
shofartrumpetsyom teruah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket