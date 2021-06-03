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Mark Passio: The Deadly PLANDEMIC that's Killing Anarchy [10.05.2021]
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50 views • June 03, 2021
FEEL FREE to 'get offended' While the World Burns.
Mark Passio originally delivered this presentation at Anarchapuclo’s virtual conference in February of 2021. In it, Mark explains that the modern Anarchist movement is failing instead of growing, and that Authoritarianism is steadily on the rise. Mark goes on to discuss how there is a Deadly Pandemic, fueled by a vile and highly contagious virus, that is sweeping through the Anarchist community. What is this deadly plague? And more importantly, how can we stop it so that True Freedom may flourish? Watch this hard-hitting, thought-provoking presentation to find out.
All Mark Passio's Social Media Links here:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/news
THE DEADLY PANDEMIC THAT'S KILLING ANARCHY [10.05.2021]
Mark Passio - 1492 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vFPJyhc8T5l/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mFuebeEGTeKv/
Mark PassioMark Passio is an anarchist, independent researcher, public speaker, radio talk show host, conference organizer and freedom activist from Philadelphia, PA. Mark has undertaken the task of assembling vast amounts of research in the areas of metaphysics, occultism, spirituality, symbology and consciousness studies. In 2007, Mark began presenting this information in the form of a presentation series entitled What On Earth Is Happening, with the intention of bringing the implications of this body of knowledge to greater public awareness. Mark launched his own web site in 2008 at WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com. In 2010, Mark began hosting his own weekly internet radio show, also called What On Earth Is Happening, which continues today in the form of a podcast on Mark's website. Mark was one of the co-founders of the Free Your Mind Conference, the Philadelphia-based conference on consciousness, mind control and the occult. Mark has taught intensive live seminars, including Natural Law: The Real Law Of Attraction & How To Apply It In Your Life, New Age Bullshit & The Suppression Of The Sacred Masculine, Street-Wise Spirituality, and De-Mystifying The Occult. Over the years, Mark has worked closely with activist groups in his area such as the Tesla Science Foundation, Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks, Truth-Freedom-Prosperity and Survive & Thrive Philadelphia. Mark also is the founding member and lead vocalist of the Philadelphia-based anarchist hardcore-punk band, The Founders.
Web Sites:
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
http://www.TheFounders.us
pacmanpacks
194 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tCQdgafSOLBY/
Mark Passio originally delivered this presentation at Anarchapuclo’s virtual conference in February of 2021. In it, Mark explains that the modern Anarchist movement is failing instead of growing, and that Authoritarianism is steadily on the rise. Mark goes on to discuss how there is a Deadly Pandemic, fueled by a vile and highly contagious virus, that is sweeping through the Anarchist community. What is this deadly plague? And more importantly, how can we stop it so that True Freedom may flourish? Watch this hard-hitting, thought-provoking presentation to find out.
All Mark Passio's Social Media Links here:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/news
THE DEADLY PANDEMIC THAT'S KILLING ANARCHY [10.05.2021]
Mark Passio - 1492 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vFPJyhc8T5l/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mFuebeEGTeKv/
Mark PassioMark Passio is an anarchist, independent researcher, public speaker, radio talk show host, conference organizer and freedom activist from Philadelphia, PA. Mark has undertaken the task of assembling vast amounts of research in the areas of metaphysics, occultism, spirituality, symbology and consciousness studies. In 2007, Mark began presenting this information in the form of a presentation series entitled What On Earth Is Happening, with the intention of bringing the implications of this body of knowledge to greater public awareness. Mark launched his own web site in 2008 at WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com. In 2010, Mark began hosting his own weekly internet radio show, also called What On Earth Is Happening, which continues today in the form of a podcast on Mark's website. Mark was one of the co-founders of the Free Your Mind Conference, the Philadelphia-based conference on consciousness, mind control and the occult. Mark has taught intensive live seminars, including Natural Law: The Real Law Of Attraction & How To Apply It In Your Life, New Age Bullshit & The Suppression Of The Sacred Masculine, Street-Wise Spirituality, and De-Mystifying The Occult. Over the years, Mark has worked closely with activist groups in his area such as the Tesla Science Foundation, Philadelphia Liberty On The Rocks, Truth-Freedom-Prosperity and Survive & Thrive Philadelphia. Mark also is the founding member and lead vocalist of the Philadelphia-based anarchist hardcore-punk band, The Founders.
Web Sites:
http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
http://www.TheFounders.us
pacmanpacks
194 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tCQdgafSOLBY/
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