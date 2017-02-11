© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/02/17 ATTENTION DEBT SLAVES! Indemnify Yourself From US INC BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/02/17 With the Senate recently passing Bill HR 1241 requiring Americans to report all cash not held in the banks when traveling abroad and back in Sept. making it illegal to sue US chartered banks if they seize your accounts, it is time to face the music! And what an awful noise it is! Your money and assets are in danger. GET OUT OF US INC NOW! And reclaim your birth rite as an AMERICAN, not a debt slave!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PAYPAL [email protected]
11/02/17 With the Senate recently passing Bill HR 1241 requiring Americans to report all cash not held in the banks when traveling abroad and back in Sept. making it illegal to sue US chartered banks if they seize your accounts, it is time to face the music! And what an awful noise it is! Your money and assets are in danger. GET OUT OF US INC NOW! And reclaim your birth rite as an AMERICAN, not a debt slave!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PAYPAL [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.