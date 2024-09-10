1993 World Trade Center bombing Part 3 - Targeted [2003]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the story behind the international manhunt for ring-leader & chemical expert Ramzi Yousef that spanned nearly 2 years. He was betrayed by one of his own for the money. Choose your friends wisely...
"If i had had more time and more money i could have taken them down" - Yousef
"If he had been able to place the vehicle just a little bit further down the ramp, adjacent to the load bearing column he would have been able to do that" [collapse the tower] - Diplomatic Security Service agent
