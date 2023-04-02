Donald Trump Indictment & Bible Prophecy. Setback Is A Setup For A Comeback. God's Word Never Fails

Former US President Donald Trump is being charged with a crime in relation to a payment he made to Stormy Daniels through his attorney at the time, Michael Cohen. Falsifying of business records and illegal use of campaign funds are two of the charges against the president.
The man who spent four years in the White House is now days away from being fingerprinted, given a mugshot photo and brought before a judge.
This is happening as he campaigns to become president again, in the 2024 election
Congress enters "dangerous" territory as Trump indicted. Members of Congress reacted to news of former President Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury with a mixture of shock, outrage, fear, uncertainty and celebration.
Why it matters: It's the first time in U.S. history a former president has been indicted — a shock to the 2024 election and a move likely to harden pro- and anti-Trump sentiments well beyond Washington.
