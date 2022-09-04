Ukrainian infantry gets MLRS’d in the Kherson area

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Ukrainian infantry gets MLRS’d in the Kherson direction. Ukrainians are so successful in their offensive that they took a Russian Armed Forces video, filmed by an Orlan-10 and try to pass this off as Russian Armed Forces soldiers getting destroyed by “super accurate MLRS work of our troops” — however it was geolocated, this is the Ukrainian 28th separate mechanized brigade getting destroyed in the Kherson direction.
Source @ASB Military News