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PRICELESS: Rand Paul Proves Anthony Fauci a Liar
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180 views • May 12, 2021
Fauci: the POS is shitting in his pants as he is proven a liar over Gain of Functions conducted here and in Wuhan China Lab that he was directly responsible for funding it.
He is a criminal and need to pay for his crimes.
He is a criminal and need to pay for his crimes.
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