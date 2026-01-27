BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Former Special Ops: 'What's Unfolding In Minneapolis Isn't A Protest, It's An Insurgency'
The Appearance
The Appearance
367 followers
Follow
2
115 views • 21 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 1.27.2026


IT'S AN INSURGENCY!

https://joehoft.com/former-special-forces-officer-whats-unfolding-in-minneapolis-isnt-a-protest-its-an-insurgency/


U.S. MILITARY BUILDUP AROUND IRAN

https://joehoft.com/massive-us-military-buildup-around-iran-whats-next/


NATO LEADER WARNS EUROPE...

https://justthenews.com/world/europe/nato-leader-warns-europe-unable-defend-itself-without-us-assistance


JOINT CHIEFS CHAIRMAN...

https://abcnews.go.com/International/joint-chiefs-chairman-convene-rare-meeting-western-hemisphere/story?id=129505795


NATIONAL DEFENSE STRATEGY

https://prod-i.a.dj.com/public/resources/documents/2026-NATIONAL-DEFENSE-STRATEGY.pdf


MEXICO RUNS 53 CONSULATES IN U.S.

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2026/01/24/peter-schweizer-mexico-runs-53-consulates-in-us-and-theyre-organizing-ice-protests-1618045/


BLACK PANTHERS RETURN

https://ussanews.com/2026/01/19/black-panthers-return-armed-resistance-rising/


https://www.iranintl.com/en/202601255198


TRUMP WEIGHS NAVAL BLOCKADE...

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/01/23/trump-administration-weighs-naval-blockade-to-halt-cuban-oil-imports-00744708


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn9zznx8qdno


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]


Keywords
irantrumpcivil warmexicocubaiceminnesotatimelineaugusto perezmailbag showcold front
