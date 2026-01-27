Former Special Ops: 'What's Unfolding In Minneapolis Isn't A Protest, It's An Insurgency'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 1.27.2026
IT'S AN INSURGENCY!
https://joehoft.com/former-special-forces-officer-whats-unfolding-in-minneapolis-isnt-a-protest-its-an-insurgency/
U.S. MILITARY BUILDUP AROUND IRAN
https://joehoft.com/massive-us-military-buildup-around-iran-whats-next/
NATO LEADER WARNS EUROPE...
https://justthenews.com/world/europe/nato-leader-warns-europe-unable-defend-itself-without-us-assistance
JOINT CHIEFS CHAIRMAN...
https://abcnews.go.com/International/joint-chiefs-chairman-convene-rare-meeting-western-hemisphere/story?id=129505795
NATIONAL DEFENSE STRATEGY
https://prod-i.a.dj.com/public/resources/documents/2026-NATIONAL-DEFENSE-STRATEGY.pdf
MEXICO RUNS 53 CONSULATES IN U.S.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2026/01/24/peter-schweizer-mexico-runs-53-consulates-in-us-and-theyre-organizing-ice-protests-1618045/
BLACK PANTHERS RETURN
https://ussanews.com/2026/01/19/black-panthers-return-armed-resistance-rising/
https://www.iranintl.com/en/202601255198
TRUMP WEIGHS NAVAL BLOCKADE...
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/01/23/trump-administration-weighs-naval-blockade-to-halt-cuban-oil-imports-00744708
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn9zznx8qdno
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson