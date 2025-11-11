© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Hospitalized | Family & Stars Show Support
Description
Beloved Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has been hospitalized in Mumbai. Family members including Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have visited the star. His condition is reportedly stable, with fans and the film industry sending their prayers. Stay tuned for all updates regarding his health and legacy.
Hashtags
#Dharmendra #BollywoodLegend #DharmendraHealth #ShahRukhKhan #SunnyDeol #Bollywood #IndianCinema #GetWellSoon