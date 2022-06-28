Big Brother Tyranny UN & DNH Team Up With Big Tech To Rollout QR Code App For Global Vaxx Passport

Stew Peters Show.





The time of the communist social credit score is coming, and it all starts with social media! Brian Moran joins to discuss the KRYPTONITE of the communist takeover, which is getting off of BigTech, and getting ON to the parallel conservative tech platform like Gab, Rumble, Gettr, etc are establishing!





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