PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - RANDY STEWART AND CO HOST TRAVIS - VIT C - 16TH NOV 2022

***Vitamin C Is Taking The Fight To The Big "C" – Dr. Ron Hunninghake - #379***





As ailments like heart disease, fibromyalgia, and cancer have ravaged human bodies, pioneering doctors like Ron Hunninghake from the Riordan Institute have developed new cancer treatment protocols using elevated dosages of Vitamin C with such promising results giving that big pharma has taken notice. Essential for collagen production, which is why your body falls apart without it. supports various cellular functions of both the innate and adaptive *immune* *system*

*Dr. Paul Marik found it is a major part of a protocol to cure sepsis in hospital patients.*





*Full interview with Dr. Paul Marik*





1.5 grams vitamin C, hydrocortisone and thyamine intravenously to stop sepsis





