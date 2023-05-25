TheREDWords Episode 3--Who Are We?

In Episode 3 we explore the biblical description of Who Are We...as the descendants of Adam and Eve after their disobedience to God in the Garden of Eden. The study includes a contrast between what mankind was originally intended to be, as God's beloved children, and what humanity has become instead.
