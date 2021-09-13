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Can States Nullify the New Federal Mandates?
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60 views • September 13, 2021
With the new mandates expected to impact more than 80 million people - the question for many - can the states do anything about it right now? Exploring the strategies to take it on without waiting for the feds to limit their own power.
Path to Liberty: September 13, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: September 13, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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