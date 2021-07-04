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2021-07-04 Dr Mike Yeadon - Full Interview The Awakening 3
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30 views • July 04, 2021
This is a must-watch interview!
The first attempt was mysteriously compromised, so we had to do a second unannounced interview in order to bring this to you and what we got was unexpected!
If you’ve ever had any doubts, or needed the right information to put everything into proper context, this is the interview! We sat down with former Pfizer Vice President and Chief of Science, Dr. Michael Yeadon for his final interview.
The first attempt was mysteriously compromised, so we had to do a second unannounced interview in order to bring this to you and what we got was unexpected!
If you’ve ever had any doubts, or needed the right information to put everything into proper context, this is the interview! We sat down with former Pfizer Vice President and Chief of Science, Dr. Michael Yeadon for his final interview.
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