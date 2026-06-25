Michael Yon - On Forced Migration in The West

"I don't want to open the doors to India..

I've spent most of my life out of the United States and I divide the world into two countries, India and everything else.

Keep in mind there are so many cultures in India.

China is the same way.

In the United States, we have so many cultures in the United States, it's wild...

They're getting rid of us, like what's happening in Dominican Republic or Ireland.

You've got all these invaders coming in.

They get rid of the local population and then the invaders will be cleansed.

You go to Ireland and it's many, many different groups of people from all over the Middle East and all over Africa.

So they're not going to be able to combine together.

It's the same game plan everywhere.

So you get invaded.

The Indians are not coming to integrate.

They're coming to be used as weapons and then they'll be cleansed.

They'll be cleansed off."

– Michael Yon

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