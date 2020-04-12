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Master Of The Plandemic!
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154 views • April 12, 2020
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The true agenda of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current White House health advisor offering guidance on the Wuhan coronavirus) crisis, couldn’t be clearer. And let’s just say that this agenda isn’t exactly a good one. Fauci is nothing more than a modern-day Joseph Mengele Experimenting on humans, touting and collaborating with eugenics fanatics, denying empirically effective and inexpensive treatments, Fauci is the 21st century Angel of Death. But Fauci’s cover has been blown, and everyone who’s paying attention can now see him for the rat he is. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The true agenda of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current White House health advisor offering guidance on the Wuhan coronavirus) crisis, couldn’t be clearer. And let’s just say that this agenda isn’t exactly a good one. Fauci is nothing more than a modern-day Joseph Mengele Experimenting on humans, touting and collaborating with eugenics fanatics, denying empirically effective and inexpensive treatments, Fauci is the 21st century Angel of Death. But Fauci’s cover has been blown, and everyone who’s paying attention can now see him for the rat he is. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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