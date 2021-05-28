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Dr. Judy Mikovits returns along with her co-author Kent Heckenlively to provide further expert testimony in the indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Purchase the book Plague of Corruption – https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Plague-of-Corruption/Judy-Mikovits/Children-s-Health-Defense/9781510752245
visit Freedom Watch – https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/
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Citizens Grand Jury with Larry Klayman, Dr. Judy Mikovits & Kent Heckenlively – Fauci Part 2