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Having Fun With the MOST HORRIFYING Looking INSECT in Costa Rica. Cornizuelo
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64 views • July 07, 2021
MOST HORRiFYING Looking INSECT in costa rica. Cornizuelo
I was having a refreshment at a local bar and what creature approached, ended up entertaining us. Called a Cornizuelo. This is not uncommon to encounter such freaks of nature at a local bar in the pueblos. Named after a local plant too with Bull Horns features. See the Wikipedia link below.
Taken at the La Chicharronera La Costa, Coronado de Osa, Costa Rica
The ladies are Keila y Jerlin
http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dynastes_hercules
I was having a refreshment at a local bar and what creature approached, ended up entertaining us. Called a Cornizuelo. This is not uncommon to encounter such freaks of nature at a local bar in the pueblos. Named after a local plant too with Bull Horns features. See the Wikipedia link below.
Taken at the La Chicharronera La Costa, Coronado de Osa, Costa Rica
The ladies are Keila y Jerlin
http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dynastes_hercules
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