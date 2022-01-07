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Graphene Oxide, EMF-5G and Nanotechnology in (NON)vaccines
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467 views • January 07, 2022
Ricardo Delgado is the cofounder of Spanish alt media 'La Quinta Columna'.I have no way to check the validity of this information at the moment yet I believe it to be very much on the mark.
In a nutshell, the NONvaccines are liquid chips whose building blocks are graphene Oxide which is biodegradable via an enzyme called myeloperoxidase within 6 months apprx. Hence the need for periodic shots, boosters and variants.
Language: Spanish
Subs: ITA
In a nutshell, the NONvaccines are liquid chips whose building blocks are graphene Oxide which is biodegradable via an enzyme called myeloperoxidase within 6 months apprx. Hence the need for periodic shots, boosters and variants.
Language: Spanish
Subs: ITA
Keywords
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