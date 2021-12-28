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Athletes injured and dying from the Jab
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307 views • December 28, 2021
Almost 350 athletes have had cardiac arrest and almost 200 have died during competition after the vaccine mandates. None were at risk of dying from COVID. Young healthy people are being coerced into taking an experimental injection in the name of saving those at risk: Obese, elderly and immunocompromised. Head should roll.
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