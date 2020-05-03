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140K Hogs are being Euthanized EVERY DAY in America!!
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104 views • May 03, 2020
'About 3 weeks away from not having pork on the shelves'
Around 160,000 hogs per day have to be euthanized while the plants are shut down nationwide!!?
Congressman Collin Peterson held a press conference with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.
The press conference comes a day after President Donald Trump ordered meat plants to remain open.
JBS had closed the pork plant due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. The company employs more than 2,000 workers.
Around 160,000 hogs per day have to be euthanized while the plants are shut down nationwide!!?
Congressman Collin Peterson held a press conference with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.
The press conference comes a day after President Donald Trump ordered meat plants to remain open.
JBS had closed the pork plant due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. The company employs more than 2,000 workers.
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