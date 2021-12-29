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Opposing views: Are vaccines safe?
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21 views • December 29, 2021
Mikhaila Peterson, December 22, 2021
In this episode of Opposing Views, she was joined by Robert F.. Kennedy Jr. and Amesh Adalja to discuss the safety of vaccines, more specifically the Covid19 vaccines. We covered a range of topics including childhood vaccination, the recommended vaccine schedule in the US, vaccine types, safety, additives, and injuries, and much more.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the chairman and founder of Children’s Health Defence. He’s the author of a new book: The Real Anthony Fauci. He is also the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.
Amesh Adalja is a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. His work is focused on emerging infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, and biosecurity.
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to hit subscribe!
-
Find more Robert F. Kennedy on Twitter @RobertKennedyJr
https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr
Find more Amesh Adalja on Twitter @AmeshAA
https://twitter.com/AmeshAA
————————————
Show Notes
————————————
[0:00] Intro
[04:47] Robert F. Kennedy Intro
[05:45] Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s opinion on vaccine safety
[08:05] Safety/efficacy of vaccines mandated for children
[10:00] MRNA: more dangerous than previous vaccines?
[11:42] Is there a better time frame for vaccination of newborns?
[12:28] “In 1940, children had a chronic disease rate of 6%... by 2006, 54%" Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
[14:12] “You can’t sue a vaccine company for injuring you no matter how negligent they were" RFK
[14:39] In Kennedy's opinion, for which vaccines does the benefit outweigh the risk?
[24:30] “I'm not saying all chronic diseases are caused by vaccines" Robert F. Dennedy Jr.
[25:43] Robert talks about this Insta being shut down
[30:50] Do you think it's possible that the side effects are just unintended consequences of the scientific method?
[34:48] Should we be giving this new vaccine to kids?
[36:08] “All vaccines recommended for children get liability protection even if taken by an adult" RFK
[41:17] What about aluminum in vaccines? How would that affect the body?
[46:37] “Aluminum will cause an allergic reaction to anything in the environment at the time of vaccination” RFK
[48:34] Wrapping up
[50:34] Intro to Amesh Adalja
[51:28] Are vaccines dangerous in any way that people aren’t aware of?
[52:21] Thoughts on hep-B vaccine for children
[54:26] Why vaccines aren’t given at arbitrary times
[56:18] Is it true the new covid vaccine, etc. aren’t given the proper blind studies?
[57:03] “The double-blind controlled trial is what's used for the approval of virtually all vaccines" Amesh Adalja
[57:04] Are aluminum additives toxic? Can they cause lifelong allergies?
[01:01:51] Adalja on the claim that taking the vaccine during/after trials seems to cause more deaths through heart attacks, etc.
[01:05:20] Do you think people below 18 should get the new vaccines?
[01:05:29] “I don't think the government should mandate the vaccine for people under the age of 18" AA
[01:06:36] Is it true that people have no legal recourse if they are injured from the effect of a vaccine?
[01:11:45] Why does Adelja believe the anti-vaccine sentiment is so strong?
[01:11:52] The recent “particularly virulent form” of “anti-vaccine sentiment" AA
[01:12:59] “We live in a place where we don't have to think about deaths from measles, diarrhea, pneumonia… We have that luxury" AA
[01:18:32] Does the public misunderstand the current COVID19 vaccine?
[01:21:06] How effective is natural immunity for those who have recovered from COVID?
[01:22:45] Who will need a booster for their vaccine?
[01:25:24] Have there been more vaccine deaths in the last year?
[01:26:01] Are recommended vaccines for children in the US and the companies that produce them immune from legal ramifications?
[01:28:02] What's the deal with chicken pox, shingles, and their vaccines?
[01:28:49] If you get infected with chickenpox it never leaves your body… Years later, decades later, that virus reawakens [as] shingles" AA
[01:29:23] Development of chicken pox vaccines
[01:30:40] Wrapping up
[01:31:21] “To me it's just very sad to see people turning away from what I think are life enhancing products that everyone benefits from" Amesh Adalja
————————————
Watch her live in Nashville! - https://nashville.zanies.com/show/the-mikhaila-peterson-podcast/
This episode is sponsored by:
—Masterworks: expand your investment portfolio with fine art. Visit https://www.masterworks.art/mp
—BetterHelp: get 10% off your first month at https://betterhelp.com/peterson and join over 2M people who have taken charge of their mental health
In this episode of Opposing Views, she was joined by Robert F.. Kennedy Jr. and Amesh Adalja to discuss the safety of vaccines, more specifically the Covid19 vaccines. We covered a range of topics including childhood vaccination, the recommended vaccine schedule in the US, vaccine types, safety, additives, and injuries, and much more.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the chairman and founder of Children’s Health Defence. He’s the author of a new book: The Real Anthony Fauci. He is also the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.
Amesh Adalja is a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. His work is focused on emerging infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, and biosecurity.
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to hit subscribe!
-
Find more Robert F. Kennedy on Twitter @RobertKennedyJr
https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr
Find more Amesh Adalja on Twitter @AmeshAA
https://twitter.com/AmeshAA
————————————
Show Notes
————————————
[0:00] Intro
[04:47] Robert F. Kennedy Intro
[05:45] Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s opinion on vaccine safety
[08:05] Safety/efficacy of vaccines mandated for children
[10:00] MRNA: more dangerous than previous vaccines?
[11:42] Is there a better time frame for vaccination of newborns?
[12:28] “In 1940, children had a chronic disease rate of 6%... by 2006, 54%" Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
[14:12] “You can’t sue a vaccine company for injuring you no matter how negligent they were" RFK
[14:39] In Kennedy's opinion, for which vaccines does the benefit outweigh the risk?
[24:30] “I'm not saying all chronic diseases are caused by vaccines" Robert F. Dennedy Jr.
[25:43] Robert talks about this Insta being shut down
[30:50] Do you think it's possible that the side effects are just unintended consequences of the scientific method?
[34:48] Should we be giving this new vaccine to kids?
[36:08] “All vaccines recommended for children get liability protection even if taken by an adult" RFK
[41:17] What about aluminum in vaccines? How would that affect the body?
[46:37] “Aluminum will cause an allergic reaction to anything in the environment at the time of vaccination” RFK
[48:34] Wrapping up
[50:34] Intro to Amesh Adalja
[51:28] Are vaccines dangerous in any way that people aren’t aware of?
[52:21] Thoughts on hep-B vaccine for children
[54:26] Why vaccines aren’t given at arbitrary times
[56:18] Is it true the new covid vaccine, etc. aren’t given the proper blind studies?
[57:03] “The double-blind controlled trial is what's used for the approval of virtually all vaccines" Amesh Adalja
[57:04] Are aluminum additives toxic? Can they cause lifelong allergies?
[01:01:51] Adalja on the claim that taking the vaccine during/after trials seems to cause more deaths through heart attacks, etc.
[01:05:20] Do you think people below 18 should get the new vaccines?
[01:05:29] “I don't think the government should mandate the vaccine for people under the age of 18" AA
[01:06:36] Is it true that people have no legal recourse if they are injured from the effect of a vaccine?
[01:11:45] Why does Adelja believe the anti-vaccine sentiment is so strong?
[01:11:52] The recent “particularly virulent form” of “anti-vaccine sentiment" AA
[01:12:59] “We live in a place where we don't have to think about deaths from measles, diarrhea, pneumonia… We have that luxury" AA
[01:18:32] Does the public misunderstand the current COVID19 vaccine?
[01:21:06] How effective is natural immunity for those who have recovered from COVID?
[01:22:45] Who will need a booster for their vaccine?
[01:25:24] Have there been more vaccine deaths in the last year?
[01:26:01] Are recommended vaccines for children in the US and the companies that produce them immune from legal ramifications?
[01:28:02] What's the deal with chicken pox, shingles, and their vaccines?
[01:28:49] If you get infected with chickenpox it never leaves your body… Years later, decades later, that virus reawakens [as] shingles" AA
[01:29:23] Development of chicken pox vaccines
[01:30:40] Wrapping up
[01:31:21] “To me it's just very sad to see people turning away from what I think are life enhancing products that everyone benefits from" Amesh Adalja
————————————
Watch her live in Nashville! - https://nashville.zanies.com/show/the-mikhaila-peterson-podcast/
This episode is sponsored by:
—Masterworks: expand your investment portfolio with fine art. Visit https://www.masterworks.art/mp
—BetterHelp: get 10% off your first month at https://betterhelp.com/peterson and join over 2M people who have taken charge of their mental health
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