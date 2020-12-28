© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Special Resurrection of Daniel 12:2: Is There a Double Application?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • December 28, 2020
This presentation will show the problems with the "open probation only" view held by many Davidians regarding the placement of the special resurrection. In its place will be given a view which harmonizes all of the statements found in the Spirit of Prophecy and the Shepherd's Rod message. This discussion started on a Facebook group Truth Tellers in 2013 and continues on the website, whyperish.org in the blog section.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.