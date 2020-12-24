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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 38 MURDER BY NUMBERS
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79 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
We have amazing song that fittingly has been used to expose TRUTH! Sometimes truth is easy to see.... the hard part is accepting it.
May the consciousness of man finally wake it must occur do all you can.
We need numbers... please subscribe at www.awarriorcalls.com to ensure you will be kept up to date in the event that YouTube gets shut down.
God Speed.
We have amazing song that fittingly has been used to expose TRUTH! Sometimes truth is easy to see.... the hard part is accepting it.
May the consciousness of man finally wake it must occur do all you can.
We need numbers... please subscribe at www.awarriorcalls.com to ensure you will be kept up to date in the event that YouTube gets shut down.
God Speed.
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