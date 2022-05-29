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Ukraine Says War Entering Most ‘Active Phase’ In Donbas Region
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120 views • May 29, 2022
NBC News.
Ukraine’s defense ministry says the war in Ukraine has entered it’s most “active phase” as Russia continues its bombardment of the remaining Ukrainian-held towns in the Donbas region. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Kyiv, Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_FnRFsXnpI
Ukraine’s defense ministry says the war in Ukraine has entered it’s most “active phase” as Russia continues its bombardment of the remaining Ukrainian-held towns in the Donbas region. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Kyiv, Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_FnRFsXnpI
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