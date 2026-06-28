THE LORE BEHIND LOUISIANA PASTOR TONY SPELL'S FIGHT 🥊 [NECESSARY BACKGROUND]

🚨THE BACKSTORY BEHIND LOUISIANA PASTOR TONY SPELL’S VIRAL FIGHT🚨





The viral Baton Rouge pastor fight involving Tony Spell and his neighbor's son, Luke Sherwin, has sparked a lot of debate. But this story didn't begin with one punch.





In this video, I break down the years-long feud involving Louisiana pastor Tony Spell, his wife Shaye Spell, neighbor Scott Sherwin, and Scott's son, Luke Sherwin.





The dispute reportedly dates back to the COVID lockdowns and has included lawsuits, surveillance camera allegations, police complaints, and claims of harassment before ultimately escalating into the altercation that led to Tony Spell's arrest.





After watching, let me know your thoughts. Does knowing the history change your perspective on what happened?





#Louisiana #PastorTonySpell #feud #batonrouge #lifetabernacle #backstory #NewsUpdate





Renee The Internet is Forever





Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BQyVCpVDY/





Central’s police chief denies Pastor Spell’s claims that law enforcement failed to keep the peace:





https://www.kplctv.com/2026/06/25/centrals-police-chief-denies-pastor-spells-claims-that-law-enforcement-failed-keep-peace/





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