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THE LORE BEHIND LOUISIANA PASTOR TONY SPELL'S FIGHT 🥊 [NECESSARY BACKGROUND]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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🚨THE BACKSTORY BEHIND LOUISIANA PASTOR TONY SPELL’S VIRAL FIGHT🚨


The viral Baton Rouge pastor fight involving Tony Spell and his neighbor's son, Luke Sherwin, has sparked a lot of debate. But this story didn't begin with one punch.


In this video, I break down the years-long feud involving Louisiana pastor Tony Spell, his wife Shaye Spell, neighbor Scott Sherwin, and Scott's son, Luke Sherwin.


The dispute reportedly dates back to the COVID lockdowns and has included lawsuits, surveillance camera allegations, police complaints, and claims of harassment before ultimately escalating into the altercation that led to Tony Spell's arrest.


After watching, let me know your thoughts. Does knowing the history change your perspective on what happened?


#Louisiana #PastorTonySpell #feud #batonrouge #lifetabernacle #backstory #NewsUpdate


Renee The Internet is Forever


Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BQyVCpVDY/


Central’s police chief denies Pastor Spell’s claims that law enforcement failed to keep the peace:


https://www.kplctv.com/2026/06/25/centrals-police-chief-denies-pastor-spells-claims-that-law-enforcement-failed-keep-peace/


Support Pastor Tony Spell:


DONATE/GIVE | Life Tabernacle Church | Apostolic Teaching

If you are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana or surrounding areas, we strongly encourage you to join us in person for each of our services. Thank you for your donations in support of our ministry!


https://www.ltcbr.com/donategive

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life tabernacle churchfighting wordslouisiana pastor tony spellsherwin familyselective media editing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy