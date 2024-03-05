Pets in Love





Mar 4, 2024





Let My Baby at Peace! 3 legged Mother Dog Tearfully Fights Against Her Owner

There is a dog owner who is an alcoholic, often abused! How long can a dog live? Mimi and her puppies had to live in such a house for over a year! Until she decided to do something to change her life and save her puppies! The neighbors contacted the rescue team to help the two dogs next to their house! That's Mimi and her puppies! When the rescue team arrived, Mimi was still trying to bark and react to human presence! The rescue team found that one of Mimi's front legs seemed injured! Upon closer inspection, her condition seemed quite bad! The neighbor shared that Mimi's owner is an alcoholic! Whenever drunk, he always uses Mimi for entertainment! The rescue team also reported this to the police! Surely he will be prosecuted and punished for the crimes he has committed!

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZH2g4f95Xhw