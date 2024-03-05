Pets in Love
Mar 4, 2024
Let My Baby at Peace! 3 legged Mother Dog Tearfully Fights Against Her Owner
There is a dog owner who is an alcoholic, often abused! How long can a dog live? Mimi and her puppies had to live in such a house for over a year! Until she decided to do something to change her life and save her puppies! The neighbors contacted the rescue team to help the two dogs next to their house! That's Mimi and her puppies! When the rescue team arrived, Mimi was still trying to bark and react to human presence! The rescue team found that one of Mimi's front legs seemed injured! Upon closer inspection, her condition seemed quite bad! The neighbor shared that Mimi's owner is an alcoholic! Whenever drunk, he always uses Mimi for entertainment! The rescue team also reported this to the police! Surely he will be prosecuted and punished for the crimes he has committed!
