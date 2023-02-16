NOAH'S ARK - God would have DESTROYED the entire earth and ALL LIFE! Only EIGHT people LIVED to repopulate.

Because God found favor in Noah: Genesis 6:8-9 "But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord... Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God."
Noah had FAITH in God and OBEYED Him, and built an ark to the saving of his family ... and mankind and animals.
Noah's Ark, Noah and the Ark.
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.