NOAH'S ARK - God would have DESTROYED the entire earth and ALL LIFE! Only EIGHT people LIVED to repopulate.

Because God found favor in Noah: Genesis 6:8-9 "But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord... Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God."

Noah had FAITH in God and OBEYED Him, and built an ark to the saving of his family ... and mankind and animals.

Noah's Ark, Noah and the Ark.

