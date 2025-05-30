We Breath Electricity



TL:DL: there are three membranes that separate the alveolar sacks in the lungs from the blood.

There are smaller gas molecules than oxygen, and these membranes can't discriminate between them.



(Paraphrasing) So even when you measure hemoglobin to see how oxygenated it is, you think you're measuring oxygen but you're actually measuring the configuration of the hemoglobin, which changes depending on the charge that the hemoglobin is exposed to.



This whole thing is a reflection of electromagnetism, not the diffusion of a gas.



The oxygen seems to be what we call a charge donor. The hemoglobin picks up the charge, changes its configuration, and then you interpret that as it's picked up oxygen.



There is no gas oxygen in there (the blood). It couldn't have possibly been diffused, it's just that there was a charge donation and that is what actually runs the process.



So they've actually taken dogs, they've drained all the blood out of them, and replaced it with plasma, which has no oxygen, and no way to carry the oxygen, but is full of charge.

The dog was not only fine, but was better.



What that tells you is that the important thing that was being used in the blood is not a gas called oxygen, but a charge.



Vril, Praña, Qi, Ruach, Æther, Orgone, whatever you want to call it - it's the breath of God coarsing through you that gives life. When the breath of God cannot flow anymore, things expire.



Makes some more sense now why they call those high points on old world buildings spires... for every meter you go up in the air there's an increase of about 100 volts.

