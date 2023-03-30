🚨BREAKING: Raymond City Minnesota - BSNF Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails & Catches Fire- Forcing Evacuations for Residents



"An evacuation area of ½ mile was established around the crash site and law enforcement officers and other EMS assisted with that evacuation," the statement continued. "Residents were instructed to leave their homes and an emergency collection site for those with nowhere to go was established at the Central Minnesota Christian School building in nearby Prinsburg, Minnesota."



Raymond has a population of around 780, according to census data.



The BNSF Railway Company is the principal operating subsidiary of parent company Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the railroad's parent company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc



