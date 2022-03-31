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PT2 March 31st 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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90 views • April 16, 2022
PT2 March 31st 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
Shanghai on Foot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i2x_LBO3x4&;t=98s
[4K] Shanghai Street Walk - The Bund Before 4-Day Lockdown - 浦西封闭以前的外滩
00:00 The Bund
22:00 Statue for War Heroes
This video was taken in the afternoon of March 31st, 2022, right before the 4-day lockdown of Puxi district, Pudong district went into lockdown March 28th. I wanted to see what it would feel like to go to one of the most popular tourist areas in Shanghai. Unsurprisingly, the Bund was nearly empty, with barely anyone walking around. Rarely will you be able to see this place so empty. Hope you enjoy the video, and don't forget to subscribe for more videos in the future!
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/XdiVAjB4K7jaPfCv9
Shanghai on Foot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i2x_LBO3x4&;t=98s
[4K] Shanghai Street Walk - The Bund Before 4-Day Lockdown - 浦西封闭以前的外滩
00:00 The Bund
22:00 Statue for War Heroes
This video was taken in the afternoon of March 31st, 2022, right before the 4-day lockdown of Puxi district, Pudong district went into lockdown March 28th. I wanted to see what it would feel like to go to one of the most popular tourist areas in Shanghai. Unsurprisingly, the Bund was nearly empty, with barely anyone walking around. Rarely will you be able to see this place so empty. Hope you enjoy the video, and don't forget to subscribe for more videos in the future!
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/XdiVAjB4K7jaPfCv9
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