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Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Interrogation Techniques
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71 views • January 26, 2021
Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Interrogation Techniques
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro breaks down how he approached interrogating during his time with the FBI. Joe sets the record straight; there is no simple way to tell if a human being is lying. When looking for deceit, Joe focuses on the subject's discomfort. He also does is best to make sure the subject feels comfortable enough to open up...a far cry from the images we see in many police procedurals.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCftwRNsjfRo08xYE31tkiyw
QUOTE ,, Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love. William Shakespeare
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro breaks down how he approached interrogating during his time with the FBI. Joe sets the record straight; there is no simple way to tell if a human being is lying. When looking for deceit, Joe focuses on the subject's discomfort. He also does is best to make sure the subject feels comfortable enough to open up...a far cry from the images we see in many police procedurals.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCftwRNsjfRo08xYE31tkiyw
QUOTE ,, Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love. William Shakespeare
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